Attention! Military introduces new pose

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's military has announced that it will soon change its decade-old "stand at attention" posture by asking soldiers to clench their fists instead of having their palms pressed to their sides.

The alteration was criticized by lawmakers as trivial and meaningless.

Military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) told a press conference that for the past 13 years, the military had instructed soldiers to "stand at attention" by extending and joining their fingers, pointing them at the ground and keeping their middle finger parallel to the seam of their trousers.

Chen said the military had decided to alter the decade-old practice starting Jan. 16, when soldiers at attention will be asked to hold their hands in tight fists instead.

The new posture is a more ergonomic and natural position, he said.

"We have learned from examples in other countries, including U.S., Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Nicaragua," he said.

The latest announcement met a lukewarm response from lawmakers and netizens, who said the change was unnecessary and would do little to boost the Armed Forces' combat readiness amid a looming Chinese threat.

Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣) of the Kuomintang said that the military's move to change something the service members had adopted for years was "trivial and meaningless."

Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the military should instead spend more time training service members' physical fitness and facility with weapon systems.