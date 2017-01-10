News
Water supplies in parts of Kaohsiung to be suspended for 16 hours

CNA
January 10, 2017, 9:48 pm TWN
TAIPEI -- Water supplies in parts of Kaohsiung will be suspended for 16 hours from 10 a.m. Wednesday due to pipeline relocation work near a water supply plant in the city's Dagang Mountain area, the Taiwan Water Corp. announced Tuesday.

Water supplies will be temporarily cut in Kaohsiung's Yanchao District, Tianliao District (except for Lupu Village and Guting Village), Gangshan District's Sanhe Village, and Alian District's Fengshan Village and Zhongzheng Road Lane 16, the state-owned water company said.

The suspension is expected to affect 8,500 households in these areas, the Taiwan Water Corp. said, urging users to prepare themselves by storing water.

