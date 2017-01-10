Airport MRT line volunteers to get free tickets

TAIPEI -- The company that will operate the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is planning to increase its pool of volunteers and offer them free tickets on the line as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Taoyuan Metro Corp. said it formed a 190-member student volunteer group on Dec. 23, but it has continued to receive calls asking about how to join the ranks of volunteers since then.

"We have now decided to open the chances to more people and more college students to join," the company said.

The company said it welcomes people willing to serve as volunteers during the line's upcoming one-month trial period or when commercial operations begin, and they will be asked to help with the flow of people, environmental maintenance, station guidance and foreign language assistance.

The company said all volunteers will receive eight hours of professional training, and they will work in shifts of between three and eight hours, depending on their duties.

Those who put in at least 30 volunteer hours during the trial period will be given 12 free one-way tickets for any trip on the line.

For volunteers who serve more than 90 hours during the trial run period, they will have the option to receive free tickets that are valid for six months or 36 single-trip free tickets.

The company invites interested parties to go to its website www.tymetro.com.tw to download the volunteer registration form or call 03-283-8888 ext. 88635.

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) said late last month that he was optimistic the long-delayed MRT line will begin trial runs before the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said recently that passengers will be allowed to travel on the new airport MRT line for free during the one-month trial period.

In the first two weeks of the trial period, free passes will be given to people traveling in groups, as long as they apply in advance, he said.

In the last two weeks of the trial period, travel will be free for all individual passengers on the line, Cheng said.

The 51.03-kilometer line will serve more than 20 stations from Taipei to Taoyuan, including 14 from Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The ride between Taipei Main Station and the Taoyuan airport will take about 36 minutes, according to Taoyuan Metro Corp.