Taiwan president meets Nicaraguan counterpart in Managua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua on Monday after arriving in the country on the second leg of her Central America visit.

But journalists accompanying Tsai in the visit was not informed beforehand of the meeting, which occurred shortly after Tsai arrived in Managua.

Taiwanese media later reported that after the journalists checked in and unpacked in their hotel, they found Tsai and Ortega in a meeting broadcast live by Nicaraguan state TV.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) was later quoted by the media as saying the meeting was supposed to be closed-door and this was why the journalists were not informed, but somehow Ortega allowed it to be broadcast live.

Upon her arrival at the airport in Managua, Tsai received a military salute and red-carpet welcome , where she was greeted by Roberto Quant, the chief of Nicaragua's presidential protocol department and Denis Moncada, Ortega's advisor for policy and international affairs.

Tsai said at the airport that Taiwan and Nicaragua maintain close relations, and she called Ortega an old friend of Taiwan.

She said she looked forward to meeting with Ortega and Murillo and exchange views on ways to enhance relations between the two countries during her visit to Nicaragua.

Tsai was in Nicaragua to attend Ortega's inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

The president said she felt honored and privileged to attend the inauguration ceremony, and she wanted to represent the people of Taiwan in extending cordial regards to the government and people of Nicaragua.

Moncada, meanwhile, said he extended a very warm welcome to Tsai on behalf of the government and the people.

Moncada is a close aide to Ortega, according to Huang.

Tsai will stay in Nicaragua until Wednesday and then visit Guatemala and El Salvador before returning to Taiwan on Jan. 15 with a stopover in San Francisco en route. Tsai started the nine-day trip on Jan. 7.

Tsai's visit to Central America is aimed at consolidating ties with diplomatic allies there after Sao Tome and Principe broke ties with Taiwan on Dec. 20, 2016.