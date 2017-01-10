Ex-Academia Sinica president charged for accepting bribe from biotech firm

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President of Academia Sinica (中央研究院) Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) and Bio Tech OBI Pharma (浩鼎生技) founder Michael Chang (張念慈) on Monday were indicted for corruption and insider trading, respectively.

Ten months after one of Taiwan's largest biotech scandals broke out, prosecutors indicted Wong for accepting 3,000 stakes of OBI Pharma's shares from Chang in exchange for a technology transfer critical to the company's development of a new drug.

Chang, along with another four top-level managers at OBI Pharma, were indicted on insider trading charges for violations of the Securities and Exchange Act, prosecutors said on Monday.

Lead prosecutor Chen His-chu (陳錫柱) from the Shilin District Prosecutors Office said that Chang had profited by more than NT$24 million through insider trading.

President Tsai Ing-wen's elder brother Tsai Ying-yang (蔡瀛陽), suspected because he was a major shareholder OBI Pharma, was acquitted of wrongdoing on Monday, prosecutors said.

Chen pleaded that the judge deliver "appropriate sentences" for Wong, who "as the president of the nation's top academic institution, had disregarded what the country and its people had entrusted to him. What he did has totally ravaged the system."

According to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, the U.S. Department of Justice had helped prosecutors with the case by providing account details and U.S. records for Wong, who holds U.S. citizenship. The documents were key to resolving the case, prosecutors said.

Wong Acquitted of Insider Trading

The scandal broke out last February after NT$11.6 billion of OBI Pharma valuation evaporated.

OBI Pharma, the most expensive stock in Taiwan's biotech sector, plunged 33.19 percent — from NT$681 to NT$455 — in two weeks following the company's announcement that its latest drug test had failed.

Prosecutors discovered that OBI Pharma's management had invited Wong and biotech experts to report on the development of the new drug in August 2015, when the outlook of the drug was found unpromising. The five executive managers, including Chang, began selling their shares from September 2015 through January 2016, two months prior to the company officially announcing its failure in March, prosecutors said.

Wong's daughter's stock holdings in OBI Pharma, which were largely financed by him, were also sold months prior to the official announcement.

Prosecutors on Monday said that Wong had been acquitted of insider trading because he wasn't "directly involved in the process of the drug tests" and "could only have confirmed the failure of the drug test in March."