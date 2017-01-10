College exams body mulls raising fees

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The College Entrance Examination Center (CEEC) said on Monday that it was considering raising the examination fee because new labor amendments that came into force this month had caused manpower costs to double.

CEEC President Li Chien-chiu (黎建球) said on Monday that the cost of hiring experts to design the university entrance test had doubled because the amended labor law stipulates that workers working on weekends must receive almost double the wage they currently receive.

According to a preliminary calculation, new rules will cost the center an additional NT$20 million to NT$30 million, Li said.

"University entrance exams have always been held on the weekends for the convenience of students and parents," Li said, saying that this practice inevitably required staff members to work on their legal holidays.

Furthermore, the examination preparation period — during which experts convened to set up the tests and were required to work and live together until the exam sheets were completed — always stretched over seven days in a row, Li said.

Not only will the center be forced to pay more for the same results, it has been earning less from registration fees as fewer students take part in the exams, Li said, blaming low birthrate for the phenomenon.

"The center might not be able to take the hit," Li said, "in which situation we may be forced to increase the registration fee for the entrance exams."

He said that the center would coordinate with the Education Ministry before it came to a final decision.

Currently the registration fee for a regular student is NT$1,100.

Education Ministry's High Education Sector Director Lee Yen-yi (李彥儀) said that the purpose of the exams was to "provide service for the examinees. The ministry hopes that the center would not increase the fee, he said.

'Exam preparations exempted'

The Labor Ministry slammed CEEC late Monday with a contradicting statement, saying that hiring costs for examination preparations were not affected by the new labor amendments.

An order announced by the Labor Ministry last September has already excluded employment for examination preparation purposes from the amended labor law, the statement read.

Staff charged to set up the tests entered the restricted preparation area on Monday and are expected to stay for 13 days until Jan. 21.