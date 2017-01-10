|
Prosperous couplets
CNA
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
Lunar New Year Couplets are displayed on the marble floor of the Kinmen County Cultural Affairs Bureau. The pieces were commissioned by the bureau and featured the talents of 20 local calligraphers. The writers are masters of their respective styles and created "prosperous pieces" on the spot during a public event. One calligrapher displayed his mastery of ambidextrous calligraphy and wrote a piece using both hands.
