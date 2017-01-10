KMT withdraws request for court to block party assets freeze

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With its assets already frozen by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC, 不當黨產處理委員會), the Kuomintang (KMT) has withdrawn a legal bid to prevent the seizure from being carried out.

Describing the pursuit of the court injunction as "no longer advantageous," the KMT is still set continue its legal battle against IGPASC through three outstanding lawsuits.

The opposition had requested the injunction in October last year to prevent a Sept. 21 order from IGPASC to freeze assets belonging to KMT from being executed.

The KMT's lawyers withdrew the claim during a hearing at the Taipei High Administrative Court Monday.

IGPASC's lawyers said they had received the withdrawal request, and would notify the committee.

The court said a hearing would be scheduled to discuss the withdrawal, and that both parties would be duly briefed once the court had made a decision whether to accept KMT's request.

In response to the opposition's application, IGPASC spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said the committee respected the KMT's decision, and hoped that both parties would "uphold the law" during the trials.

Hung Criticizes IGPASC Statement over 'Thawing' of Assets

In related news, KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu took a verbal swing at IGPASC while having a public lunch with demonstrators calling for the return of KMT assets.

On Jan. 6, IGPASC issued a notice to the opposition party, stating that IGPASC had deemed it acceptable to allow the party to cash in a NT$52 million check to pay KMT workers their November and December wages.

While having lunch with KMT workers who had been protesting outside the committee, Hung criticized the actions and statements of IGPASC, stating that the committee had been "bullying the party's workers."

Hung went on to say that she had promised to pay KMT workers their wages before the end of this month. She called IGPASC's statement that it was the committee itself which was authorizing access was "shameless ... the money belongs to the KMT."

Hung also dismissed the possibility of a meeting with IGPASC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄), saying that Koo had "a lot of explaining to do" before talks between the two could take place.