Exports grow for 3rd straight month: gov't

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's exports grew for the third consecutive month year-on-year in December, on the back of strong demand for electronic gadgets in the global market as well as a rebound in raw material prices, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

In December, Taiwan's outbound sales rose 14 percent from a year earlier to US$25.7 billion, making it the third straight monthly year-on-year increase, MOF cited data indicated. The December figure was also 1.4 percent higher than the previous month, the data showed.

The ministry said the December increase in exports was the highest year-on-year growth since January 2013, when the country's outbound sales rose 21.94 percent from a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Taiwan's exports totaled US$77.78 billion, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier, though exports for 2016 still fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier to US$208.4 billion.