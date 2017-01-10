Coming of age in Japan

CNA -- Ma Chia-ling (馬嘉伶), the only Taiwanese member in the history of AKB48, poses in her "Japanese Coming of Age Day" kimono in Japan. AKB48, the largest Japanese idol girl group, held a Coming of Age Day celebration for its members who reached the age of 20 this year. The celebration is known locally as "Seijin no Hi (成人の日)" and is traditionally celebrated with 20-year-olds wearing Japanese kimonos.