'Moving Castle' owner dies

CNA -- This file photo shows an old man sitting across from the famed "Moving Castle" in Taitung. The site, an old white house along the coast, has become a tourist attraction after a passersby found that it resembled the house in Japanese animated fantasy film "Howl's Moving Castle." The house's owner, a veteran surnamed Lee, has passed away at the age of 89. Neighbors said they had not been able to communicate with him because of his old age and heavy Guangxi accent, so the story of how Lee built the house from scratch remains a mystery to the public.