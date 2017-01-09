High school apologizes to Israel office over Nazi cosplay

TAIPEI -- Representatives from a high school in Hsinchu City paid a visit to Israel's representative office in Taipei to apologize after students dressed in costumes resembling Nazi uniforms and brandished banners decorated with swastikas at a cosplay party, the office said on Monday.

The Dec. 23 incident, which led to a public outcry and condemnation from the office, was part of Hsinchu Kuang-fu High School's activities to celebrate the school's foundation day.

The five-member delegation headed by principal Cheng Hsiao-ming (程曉銘) called on Asher Yarden, director of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office, which represents Israel's interests in Taiwan in the absence of bilateral diplomatic ties, on Friday.

Yarden expressed understanding after listening to the delegation.

He also accepted a poster produced by the students, included their reflections on the incident and their desire to learn more about history, the office said.

Yarden donated books, including an illustrated book on Ho Feng-shan (何鳳山), a diplomat of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Vienna who risked his life to help thousands of Jews during World War II, and a book on Judaism.

The office said that as Taiwan lacks educational materials on the Holocaust, Yarden had agreed to provide related historical and educational materials to help improve student's understanding of the subject.

Meanwhile, the Hsinchu school said Cheng's resignation would take effect on Monday, although it still has to be approved by the Ministry of Education.

Cheng, whose term originally was to run until Jan. 31, tendered his resignation after the incident, which also drew condemnation from German representative office in Taipei.

The school board approved his resignation on Saturday.

The school said it will work with the Israeli office to co-sponsor educational activities. This will include the office sending staff to speak to school faculty, providing educational materials and allowing students to take part in commemorative activities.