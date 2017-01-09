News
President Tsai arrives in Honduras

CNA
January 9, 2017, 12:42 pm TWN
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in Honduras Sunday on the first leg of her Central America trip, which will also take her to Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Tsai received a red-carpet welcome at the airport, where she was greeted by Honduran Vice President Ricardo Alvarez Arias.

Tsai said she was very honored to visit Honduras at the invitation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez and extend her most cordial regards to the government and people of Honduras.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) and Honduras, which marked 75 years of diplomatic relations last year, have had a close and mutually beneficial partnership, Tsai said, expressing the hope that both countries will continue to deepen that cooperation in the future.

During this visit, Tsai said she will discuss bilateral issues with Hernandez and visit major cooperation projects between the two countries.

The president expressed confidence that relations between Taiwan and Honduras will continue to deepen, based on their existing foundation with the bilateral partnership growing closer and stronger.

