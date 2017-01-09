Former Vice President Wu officially joins race for KMT chairman

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Vice President Wu Den-yih on Monday morning vowed to help the opposition Kuomintang regain power as he declared his bid to run for the KMT top post slated for May 20.

Cheered on by supporters in a packed press conference venue in Taipei, Wu evoked the words of party founder Sun Yat-sen and the previous policies of former President Chiang Ching-kuo. He said he would do all he could to turn the party into a viable force that would be able to win back the support of the public.

"This party has had a glorious run. It has faced difficulties both from within and without. But unity isn't just a slogan, nor should it be used as a threat or for political ambition," said Wu, vice president under Ma Ying-jeou administration.

Highlighting the rise in Taiwan's national competitiveness during his premiership (2009-12), Wu said that as long as the KMT had the right policies in place, it would be able to bring hope back to the nation. He cited measures in lowering corporate taxes and rewarding innovative small and medium-sized enterprises as a counterpoint to the current government's current workweek labor regulations, which he criticized as "forcibly implemented."

He also called for "sustainable and peaceful" cross-strait relations under the "1992 Consensus."

The race for the KMT chairman now includes party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin.