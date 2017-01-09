Headlines from across Taiwan

News
Monday

January, 9, 2017

The China Post news staff
January 9, 2017, 8:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday January 9, 2017.

United Daily News:

Apple's iPhone is in its 10th year.

Apple Daily:

Five loopholes used by businesses in response to new workweek regulations.

Liberty Times:

President Tsai meets with Trump advisor during Houston transit stop.

China Times:

Trump team states it will not meet with President Tsai during her stopover.

