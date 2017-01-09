|
January, 9, 2017
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff
January 9, 2017, 8:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday January 9, 2017.
United Daily News:
Apple's iPhone is in its 10th year.
Apple Daily:
Five loopholes used by businesses in response to new workweek regulations.
Liberty Times:
President Tsai meets with Trump advisor during Houston transit stop.
China Times:
Trump team states it will not meet with President Tsai during her stopover.
