Monday

January, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Cooler, wetter weather until Wednesday: CWB

CNA
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Much cooler weather with increasing chances of rain is expected to prevail until Wednesday in northern and northeastern Taiwan due to stronger seasonal winds, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday.

Lows in those regions are likely to hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius but will dip to 14 degrees from late Monday into early Tuesday, when the cold air will be strongest, the CWB said.

Other areas in Taiwan will see minimum temperatures of 19-20 degrees.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

