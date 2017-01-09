|
PFP Secretary-General Chin Chin-sheng dies
The China Post news staff
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- People First Party (PFP) Secretary-General Chin Chin-sheng has died of a heart attack Sunday at the age of 69.
Chin was exercising outdoors Sunday morning when he developed sudden chest pains, according to a source within the party.
The PFP secretary-general devoted most of his life to public service and had good relationships with political figures across party lines, many of whom expressed shock at his sudden death.
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang both issued statements expressing their condolences.
An emotional PFP Chairman James Soong was seen exiting along with party officials the Linkou hospital where Chin's body is currently interred, after spending time with the late politician's family members.
The party said it would provide any necessary assistance to Chin's family to cope with his death.
|
