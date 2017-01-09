Vietnamese actress reveals secret husband — and more

TAIPEI -- Vietnamese actress Nguyen Thanh Dao (阮菁桃) on Sunday shocked her fans but also elicited sympathy when she admitted to having lied about her marital status, place of birth and academic record.

Nguyen, better known in Taiwan by her stage name Helen Thanh Dao (海倫清桃), called a press conference in Taipei, at which she introduced a Taiwanese man named Tai Fa-kuei (戴發奎) as her husband.

Until now, Nguyen had presented herself as a single, 33-year-old Taiwanese-Vietnamese, who was born in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien.

But at Sunday's press conference, Tai told reporters that, in fact, Nguyen was born in Vietnam and had married him 18 years ago when she was 22.

It was at his suggestion, he said, that she claimed his birth place and his late mother as her own.

Tai said he also made up other parts of Nguyen's biography such as the claims that she had graduated from the University of California in Los Angeles and before that had attended a prestigious girls' high school in Taipei.

All that was done so Nguyen "would not be looked down upon" by the people of Taiwan, Tai said, adding that his wife had actually graduated from Hung Vuong University in Vietnam with a degree in economics.

Tai's account, delivered outdoors on a cloudy and chilly afternoon in front of a TV station, painted a story of a couple struggling to win acceptance and make their fortunes in both Vietnam and Taiwan.

Nguyen was an award-winning actress in her home country, appearing in a series of movies and TV dramas from 2005 and 2009.