Funds raised from IPOs down more than 30% in 2016; new listings up

TAIPEI -- Funds raised from initial public offerings (IPOs) in Taiwan fell more than 30 percent annually in 2016, although the number of new listings on the local equity market rose slightly, according to PwC Taiwan.

In a report, the accounting firm said NT$25.5 billion (US$797 million) was raised by IPOs on the local main board and the over-the-counter (OTC) market in 2016, a 32 percent annual decline.

Meanwhile, the number of companies that listed their shares for the first time on the main board and the OTC market last year was 60, two more than in 2015, PwC Taiwan said.

It said the drop in the funds raised from IPOs in 2016 was due to the fact that the newly listed companies were small and medium-sized firms in the high-tech sector or in the cultural creative industry.

Due to their relatively small paid-in capital, only four of the 60 newly listed companies raised more than NT$1 billion each, which pushed down the aggregate amount last year, the accounting firm said.

In addition, PwC Taiwan said, the performance of the new listings on the local equity market in 2016 was the worst in 5 years, with 71 percent of them failing to gain 2 percent during the year.

The data defied conventional wisdom that new listings would soar largely because of the so-called honeymoon effect.

The capital market in Taiwan has been shrinking and lagging behind its neighbors in terms of IPO funds, PwC Taiwan said, citing the examples of Hong Kong, which raised US$25.11 billion last year, and Shanghai US$15.12 billion.

Commenting on the PwC report, Chang Chen-shan (張振山), deputy director of the Securities and Futures Bureau under the Financial Supervisory Commission, said Taiwan was not the only market that saw a drop in IPO funds last year.

He said the bureau's data shows that funds raised from IPOs in Taiwan in the first nine months of last year fell 48.25 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong and Japan, the decline was 64 percent and 54 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, PwC Taiwan said the number of the firms launching IPOs could range between 55 and 60 in 2017, with biotech and high-tech firms dominating the new listings.

In light of the government's "New Southbound Policy," companies in Southeast Asia are likely to launch IPOs in Taiwan's capital market this year, the accounting firm said.