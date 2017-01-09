|
International Edition
Monday
January, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Heavy weekend
CNA
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Members of the Marines' Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit take part in endurance training in an undisclosed location, Sunday, Jan. 8. The six-day, five-night endurance test is given to the 27 candidates who made it through a grueling nine-week training program which started out with 80 applicants. Tests include three hours of night swimming and swimming 50 meters while handcuffed.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
3
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
4
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
5
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
6
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
7
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
8
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
9
'You're the ping to my pong'
10
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?