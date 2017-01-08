Taichung-Ho Chi Minh flights launch this month

TAIPEI -- Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air will launch a new route later this month, linking Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam with Taichung in Taiwan, as the central Taiwan city seeks to promote itself as an operations base for low-cost carriers.

The new route will be officially launched on Jan. 15, with four flights a week — Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday — and a flying time of more than three hours between the two cities, according to the airline.

In response to the Taiwan government's "New Southbound Policy," Taichung City government has been in talks with local and foreign budget airlines in an effort to expand air links with other cities in Asia and boost tourism in central Taiwan.

As part of these efforts, the city government has invited representatives of several low-cost carriers to Taichung and briefed them on the airport and the city.

Taichung plans to showcase its airport as a potential base of operations for regional budget airline companies.

VietJet Air launched flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei in 2014 and its service between Vietnam and Taiwan has now expanded to include Hanoi-Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City-Tainan and Ho Chi Minh City-Kaohsiung routes.

Taichung Airport currently offers domestic routes and flights to Hong Kong, Macau, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.