EVA Air among world's top 20 safest airlines

TAIPEI -- Taiwan-based EVA Airways was ranked among the world's top 20 safest airlines for 2017, in the latest list compiled by airline safety ratings website AirlineRatings.com.

The list, published by the website on Thursday, was topped by Australia's Qantas Airways for the fourth year. The airline has "a fatality free record in the jet era — an extraordinary record," it added.

Other airlines among the top 20 safest (in alphabetical order) are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

The website surveyed 425 airlines around the world when compiling the list, taking into account audits from aviation governing bodies and lead associations, government audits, an airline's crash and serious incident record, profitability and fleet age.

Each airline's fleet history and track record in adopting new safety technology was also considered, the website said.

"The AirlineRatings.com top twenty have always been at the forefront of safety innovation and launching new aircraft and these airlines have become a byword for excellence," it added.

The website also identified the top ten safest low-cost airlines, which in alphabetical order are: Aer Lingus, Flybe, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Jetstar Asia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling Airlines and WestJet.

Meanwhile, EVA Air and China Airlines — the flag carrier and largest airliner in Taiwan — were ranked the world's sixth and 60th safest airlines respectively in an annual index compiled by Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre, released earlier in the week.