School lunches give 500 students diarrhea

TAIPEI -- An outbreak of diarrhea occurred Friday among nearly 500 students at four schools in Taipei on Friday, one day after they ate school lunches.

The Department of Education of the Taipei City government said Saturday 498 students from four elementary and junior high schools had diarrhea Friday morning.

Among them, seven sought medical treatment and were diagnosed as gastroenteritis but none of them were hospitalized, the department said.

The caterer of the school lunches has been ordered to stop the service at the four school that were affected and at 19 others, education officials said.

They said the caterer, which supplied some 8,600 lunches to 15 schools on Thursday, was being checked by health officials and food samples were being tested.

The results will be available in 15 days, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Lo I-Chun, deputy director general of Centers for Disease Control said it is highly likely that the outbreak of diarrhea was caused by norovirus, given the large number of students affected and the symptoms they showed.

Norovirus is highly contagious and its symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.

In Taiwan, it is usually prevalent between September and May, peaking in the December to February period.