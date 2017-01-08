HK activists provoke heated altercations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A group of pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong encountered strong protests Saturday when attending a seminar hosted by the New Power Party (NPP) at the Taipei International Convention Center.

Over 100 pro-unification protesters gathered outside the venue and chanted slogans.

The pro-democracy activists, headed by Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), secretary general of Demosisto, a center-left pro-democracy party established in April 2016 in Hong Kong, is visiting Taiwan at the invitation of the NPP to attend a two-day seminar.

The group also includes three members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region, namely Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, Edward Yiu Chung-yim and Nathan Law Kwun-chung, all known for their pro-democracy stance.

'Get out of Taiwan!'

When the seminar started at 2 p.m., members of pro-Chinese unification groups including the Chinese Unionist Party and an anti-Taiwan Hong Kong alliance chanted loudly outside the venue such slogans as, "Get out of Taiwan, Joshua Wong!" "Go back, HK independence activists!" and "We don't like HK poison here!"

Vice Chairman Tseng Cheng-hsing of the Chinese Unionist Party said that, "Taiwan's economy has been greatly plagued by the growing pro-Taiwan independence sentiment and would worsen further with the fuel of pro-HK independence oil."

"We vow to defend the Republic of China, and will categorically denounce pro-HK independence activists whenever they come to Taiwan," Tseng continued.

In fact, members of the HK delegation narrowly escaped a physical confrontation with over 200 protestors when they arrived at the Taoyuan International Airport early Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m.

SWAT Team Called In

To prevent violence against delegation members, police were deployed outside the convention center to prevent protesters from accessing the venue.

In addition, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team under the National Police Administration were also dispatched to serve as bodyguards to Joshua Wong and other delegation members.

"I didn't expect to see so many protestors here in Taiwan," Wong said at the seminar.

Wong stressed that he and the three legislative councilors haven't advocated Hong Kong independence. "But many pro-China people have continuously labeled us as pro-HK independence activists. When departing Hong Kong we faced protests from more than 50 people and after we arrived Taiwan, we found more than 200 protestors trying to break the police line to attack us," Wong said.

"This time, we are coming here to share with our experiences with the NPP on how to proceed from the social movement to the Legislative Council and from the streets to the law-making body, and how to win confidence of Hong Kong citizens in civil movements," Wong said.

NPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said at the seminar that it was difficult for NPP lawmakers to get Hong Kong entry visas, driving his party to invite HK legislators to come to Taiwan. "We hope to conduct exchanges between new-generation political parties in Taiwan and Hong Kong to help both sides build their pro-democracy power," Huang said.