Hau Lung-bin joins race for KMT leadership

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Mayor of Taipei Hau Lung-bin announced a bid for leadership of the Kuomintang (KMT) Saturday, as incumbent Hung Hsiu-chu said she was "determined" to stay in the race for the opposition party's top job.

Hau, an incumbent vice chairman of the opposition party, said in a Facebook post that he hoped that all contenders for the KMT top post would promise not rely on the job as a springboard for higher office.

In the post, Hau said the party was going "downhill" and the public was not satisfied with the current situation of the country.

"Rather than sit waiting, it's better to rise and act," he said, adding, "I've decided to enter the race after careful thought."

Party Unity

He stands to face former Vice President Wu Den-yih, who is expected to announce his bid for the KMT top post on Monday, and incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, who is seeking reelection.

Hung responded to Hau's decision by saying the KMT is no longer a party that had "fixed" elections, expressing that she welcomed the competition.

She said the party must conduct the election in a democratic fashion and avoid power struggles. "No matter who wins the election, everyone must stay united," she said.

But it remains uncertain whether they will all be registered as candidates for the race scheduled for May 20, as there has been speculation that some could be persuaded to drop out to prevent widening an internal rift among different factions within the party.

Such speculation has often named Wu as the clear favorite to win.

When Hau was asked if he could be persuaded to back off, he reiterated at a public event his aim to have a "selfless party chair election."

"The most important thing is selflessness and devotion," Hau said. "I want to build an election platform for all and not let others build an election platform for me."

Hau emphasized that the party leader should not have the next post in mind when seeking chairmanship.

"A party leader should be clear that he should work closely with the candidates for the 2018 local elections and the party's candidate for the 2020 presidential election," Hau said.

He also said that a party leader should not have his or her own clique and should not form factions.

Hung Determined

Meawhile, Hung reiterated her determination to remain as the KMT's leader.

"Definitely it's not going to be me (dropping out). I became the chair of the party through a by-election. Many things need to be done in the party and they can't be done in just a year or two," she said.

Hung became KMT chairwoman in March 2016 after winning a by-election for the position, replacing New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu, who had stepped down after taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the presidential and legislative elections in January 2016.

Hung also dismissed reports that KMT Vice Chairman Steve Chan would resign.

"Chan is so important to me," said Hung, describing some recent media reports about him as "malicious."