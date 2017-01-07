|
Hau Lung-bin announces run for KMT chairmanship
The China Post news staff
January 7, 2017, 11:18 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin announced Saturday that he will seek the opposition party chairmanship.
Writing in a Facebook post that he could not continue to wait as the party continues to be pushed to the periphery of Taiwanese politics aside from its presence in the legislature, Hau said that the KMT needed to stand with the people besides attempting to retake political power in the 2020 presidential elections.
He gave assurances that he would not use the party leadership position as a springboard for political aspirations and vowed to bring the party together.
Former Vice President Wu Den-yih is widely expected to declare his candidacy at a press conference scheduled for Monday. Current party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu has already stated her intention to seek reelection beyond her current term.
Elections for the KMT chairmanship are slated for May 20.
