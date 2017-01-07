News
Saturday

January, 7, 2017

'A Light Inside'

Courtesy World Vision of Taiwan
January 7, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Children from the Taiwan Children Choir Taiping Group (台灣兒童合唱團太平團隊) sing "A Light Inside" and various songs from the Bunun tribe at an event organized by World Vision Taiwan at the Grace Baptist Church located on Taipei's Xinsheng S. RdThursday, Jan. 6. The event marked the appointment of Jonathan Chen (陳純敬) as executive director of World Vision Taiwan.
