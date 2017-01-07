Local shares end up ahead of US job data

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan extended their momentum from a session earlier on Friday but the gains were limited by cautious sentiment ahead of the release of non-farm payroll data in the United States later in the day, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector continued to trend higher and lift up the broader market, led by smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. (大立光), which closed at another record high after its December sales hit a 13-month high, they said.

Buying also focused on the paper sector, which has benefited from a spike in product prices because of tight supplies in the global market, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 14.08 points, or 0.15 percent, at 9,372.22, after moving between 9,351.25 and 9,381.11, on turnover of NT$69.27 billion (US$2.17 billion).

The market opened 13.27 points on follow through buying from Thursday, when the weighted index ended up 0.77 percent on turnover of NT$77.57 billion, and stayed above the previous day's close for most of the trading session as the high-tech sector posted gains, dealers said.

"Today's turnover shrank to some extent, making it hard for the weighted index to challenge 9,400 points or even the 9,430 mark, the intraday high seen in 2016," Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said.

"Before the release of the job data in Washington, many investors preferred to stay on the sidelines for the time being."

Huang said the upcoming job data could serve as an indicator of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.

"If the job data disappoints the market, the Fed could slow the pace at which it raises rates, which could lead foreign investors to park their funds in the region and boost liquidity in regional equity markets, including Taiwan's," the analyst said.

Huang said Thursday's gains resulted from fund inflows into Taiwan as the Taiwan dollar staged a strong rebound against the U.S. dollar.

Fund inflows may have continued Friday to further boost large-cap stocks, like Largan.