KMT heavyweights stay coy on leadership ambitions

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Top Kuomintang (KMT) heavyweights have shied away from responding to plans to run against incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu on Friday, though former Vice President Wu Den-yih said he plans to formally make a statement on the matter next week.

Wu met with a delegation from Harvard University's Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies to discuss cross-strait relations, yet questions regarding Wu's possible decision to run for the KMT's leadership remained center stage.

When questioned by reporters, Wu said he would not make any statements on whether he would run for Kuomintang (KMT) leadership until a press conference scheduled for Monday.

"Many of my compatriots have expressed their expectations and encouragement (for me to run)," Wu said.

Those compatriots had urged him to consider shouldering some responsibility and to leverage his past experiences for the good of the KMT, which faced extreme challenges from inside and outside the party, he said.

KMT Vice Chairman and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin is also rumored to be considering a run against incumbent Chairwoman Hung.

Hau has refused to be drawn on whether he will launch a bid, saying only that he would do what was best for the party.

In response to Wu's possible candidacy, Hau said that "someone having ideas for the party and being willing to bear its burdens is a good thing."

"I will announce (my intentions) once I make the decision (to run)" he said, when prompted after making his opening remarks at a seminar series regarding the KMT's past, present and future.

He also said it would be better if there were more people running for chairperson through a democratic election.

When asked about his opinion regarding rumors that KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang would run as well, Hau said he considered it a good thing that party talents were considering running for chairperson.

The vice chairman suggested during his opening remarks that the party "should do the right thing, review what was done wrong, and consider how to right that wrong."

The party should keep up with the society and help the people solve problems, he said.

In terms of long-term goals for the party, Hau said he considered "becoming the ruling party in government" key.