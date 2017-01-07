Tsai meeting with Trump team in US rumored

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As President Tsai Ing-wen departs for a visit to Central America, speculation is rife over a possible meeting with Donald Trump's transition team during a transit stop in the U.S.

Tsai is set to make two stopovers in the U.S. as she embarks on a visit to four of the nation's diplomatic allies in Central America.

A 120-person delegation led by Tsai to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador will leave Taiwan 10 a.m. Saturday and return Jan. 15.

The trip, titled the "Ying Chieh Project" (英捷專案), will see Tsai attend the inauguration ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Jan. 10.

Tsai will stop in Houston, Texas on the outbound leg of her trip, and in San Francisco on her return to Taiwan.

The U.S. stopovers have become the focus of widespread speculation. The possibility of a Tsai-Trump meeting has emerged as a subject of gossip in polticial circles, following a norm-shattering telephone call between Taiwan's president and the U.S. president-elect on Dec. 2.

The call — the first between a Taiwanese leader and U.S. president or president-elect since 1979 — has raised tensions both across the Taiwan strait and between the U.S. and China.

Earlier this week, outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone call that the U.S. would stay committed to the "one-China" policy.

After leaving the U.S., Tsai's delegation will arrive in Honduras for talks with Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias, before meeting with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and other ministry heads the same day.

Tsai will also meet with Honduran students who had previously studied in Taiwan on government scholarships, as well as tour joint Taiwan-Honduran industrial projects and meet with the Taiwanese expat community.

Apart from attending the inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Jan. 10, Tsai will visit with local Taiwanese textile enterprises and expats.

Outside of the inauguration, Tsai's itinerary in Nicaragua remains sparse.

Some have pointed to the absence of a one-to-one meeting between Tsai and Ortega, and a largely empty Tuesday night schedule as signs of deteriorating relations between the two countries.

But despite not having listed a meeting with Nicaraguan president, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said "(they) will definitely write in a meeting slot," saying Tsai would meet with the leaders of all four countries.