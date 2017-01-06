Former VP to announce decision on Kuomintang chairmanship bid

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Vice President Wu Den-yih will hold a press conference Monday to announce whether he will throw his hat into the ring for the Kuomintang (KMT) leadership, according to his aides.

In addition to Wu, KMT Vice Chairman and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin is also rumored to be considering a run against incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.

Hau has refused to be drawn on whether he will launch a bid, saying only that he would do what was best for the party.

In response to Wu's possible candidacy, Hau said that "someone having ideas for the party and being willing to bear its burdens is a good thing."

Elections for the KMT chairmanship are slated for May 20.