Harmful air quality continues pall over western half of Taiwan
The China Post news staff
January 6, 2017, 11:43 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is urging residents to don surgical masks while traveling outdoors in Greater Taipei and the western half of Taiwan Friday, as poor air quality continues into a second day.
"Red alert" indicators for harmful air were registered at 8 a.m. for Greater Taipei's Linkou, Xinzhuang, Banqiao, Yonghe and Guting districts, as well as for Xiaogang and Qianzheng in Kaohsiung.
The EPA, citing the impact of "poor atmospheric diffusion conditions" as the cause of the continuing smog, said that outside of Greater Taipei, the air quality was harmful to those with allergic conditions in Central Taiwan and on the outlying island of Kinmen.
Air quality was also "unhealthy for all groups" in Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, it said.
