Gov't not caught off guard by left-out bills: speaker

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office and the Executive Yuan were not caught off guard by several ruling party-proposed bills being left out of the Legislature's extraordinary session, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-Chyuan told reporters Friday morning.

Among the bills not on the agenda for the session, which started yesterday, were two high-profile proposals: one providing incentives for the renovation of old residences (都市危險及老舊建築物加速重建獎勵條例草案) and the other reducing taxes on day trading (調降當沖證券交易稅).

The speaker's comments came amid reports that the Tsai administration was unhappy that the two bills were left out of the session.

Su said that because the three opposition parties did not approve any of the left-out bills for discussion, they would be handled in the subsequent session, slated for late February.

During interparty negotiations chaired by Su on Thursday, the parties finally came to a consensus that three bills, instead of the seven proposed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, would be examined during the extraordinary session.

The three bills that made it were the 2017 budget and amendments to the Electricity Act and the Long-Term Care Services Act.

The extraordinary session will run until Jan. 20.