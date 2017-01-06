Popcorn chicken most popular night market snack: ezTravel poll

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese popcorn chicken has emerged as the most popular food choice in the country's street markets, followed by the world-renowned giant fried chicken cutlets and pearl milk tea, according to the results of a survey published recently by ezTravel, Taiwan's largest online travel agency.

Those were the top three picks by Internet users in a poll that asked about their favorite foods in Taiwan's night markets.

Taiwanese popcorn chicken, the top pick, is also known as salted crispy chicken or salt and pepper chicken.

In fourth place on the list was oyster omelet, while oyster and pork intestine vermicelli was ninth, according to the poll.

The poll also found that most people prefer deep fried foods such as stinky tofu (fifth) and sweet potato balls (10th) because of their crispiness.

Pearl milk tea, the third most popular food choice, topped the category of drinks and desserts, the poll showed. Papaya milk drink and mango shaved ice were sixth and seventh, respectively, in that category.

In a CNN poll on Facebook in 2015, Taiwan was named as the best food destination in the world mainly because of the wide range of specialties at its night markets, ezTravel noted.