Soft opening for airport MRT after Lunar New Year

The airport metro service will launch a soft opening after Chinese New Year, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said in an interview on Wednesday.

According to Cheng, the Taoyuan City Government will publish a set of regulations before the start of Chinese New Year.

The soft opening will reportedly occur after Lunar New Year, and will only be open to group commuters for the first two weeks. Individual passengers may use the service after this trial period.

Cheng also said that one-way tickets would be sold at a 50 percent discount for the first month. Regular commuters could enjoy a 30 percent discount on their commuter passes. Seasonal ticket holders would receive a 40 percent discount, Cheng added.

Previously, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications discovered 41 issues during an operations inspection late last year. Of the errors, eight were deemed to be problems which needed to be corrected before the MRT service could begin operations.

New Taipei City MRT Line to Drastically Cut Commute Time

In related news, the New Taipei City Government Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS) said in a statement yesterday that the "New Taipei Three Loops Three Lines Route" will drastically save time for MRT commuters once the construction of the new metro route is completed.

According to DORTS, the current metro system was constructed with Taipei City at its center, which is more convenient for Taipei commuters than for those in New Taipei.

With the new route, New Taipei residents could bypass entering Taipei before getting to their New Taipei destinations, DORTS said, which ease overcrowding and shorten commutes for all MRT passengers.

DORTS also stated that the first line, which includes the Danhai Light Rail Transit, will be completed next year, with the central loop estimated for completion in 2020. The final two lines for the system would be completed in 2021 and 2023, DORTS said.