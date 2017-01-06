News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 6, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Star Cruises at 20

Dimitri Bruyas, The China Post
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Ang Moo Lim, left, president of Star Cruises, attends a dinner in Taipei to mark the 20th anniversary of Star Cruises in Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 5. Since September 1993, Genting Hong Kong has operated its fleet under the Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands with the goal of creating global demand for Asia-Pacific cruise destinations. Over the years, the company has expanded to over 20 locations around the world. It continues to propel itself forward by constantly excelling at providing services, venues and itineraries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search