Star Cruises at 20

Ang Moo Lim, left, president of Star Cruises, attends a dinner in Taipei to mark the 20th anniversary of Star Cruises in Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 5. Since September 1993, Genting Hong Kong has operated its fleet under the Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands with the goal of creating global demand for Asia-Pacific cruise destinations. Over the years, the company has expanded to over 20 locations around the world. It continues to propel itself forward by constantly excelling at providing services, venues and itineraries.