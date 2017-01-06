Lunar New Year fair expects record number of international vendors

By Kuan-lin Liu -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) gave VIP guests and reporters a sneak peek of the foods and other products that will be featured at the upcoming 2017 Taiwan New Year Market Fair on Thursday.

At the preview, TAITRA President and CEO Peter W.J. Huang (黃文榮) announced that this year's fair would feature 388 businesses and 600 booths.

The fair, now in its fourth year, witnessed a 5 percent increase in the number of booths it would feature compared to 2016. The number of participating vendors experienced growth as well, with this year featuring the most international participating businesses in the fair's history.

Thirteen vendors who will have booths during the 5-day fair were present at the preview to spread the word about their products. The fair will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16.

These businesses, which vary from seafood providers and wineries to jewelry makers, include Greenmax, New Yange, DaChan Greatwall Group, Grand Hyatt Taipei, and Billy King, among others.

A Breakdown of the Fair

Of the 388 businesses that will showcase their products at the fair, nearly 250 are new participants in the fair and 100 are participants from abroad.

"The new products and innovations that these new vendors will provide for consumers are remarkable," Huang said, citing "artisan crafts from Nepal, tea and kimchi from South Korea, and cosmeceuticals from Germany "that the 77 international businesses representing 19 countries would bring.

Besides shopping for the Lunar New Year holiday, Huang said that "the fair is also about giving back."

TAITRA had therefore given 33 booths free of charge to 17 charitable organizations to sell their products and raise money for their respective causes.

Besides consumer products, free samples, and promotions, Huang said there would be a parade featuring the Chinese sea goddess Mazu from the Beigang Temple.

Huang expressed his wish that the fair could provide attendees with a chance to shop, give to charity and pray for one's well-being and good fortune.