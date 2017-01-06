National Taiwan University Hospital tops profits ranking

TAIPEI -- National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) recorded a profit of NT$2.08 billion (US$65.33 million) in 2015, replacing Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital as the most profitable hospital in Taiwan, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said Thursday.

In terms of overall profits, NTUH topped the list of 112 hospitals in Taiwan that claimed health insurance reimbursements of more than NT$600 million in 2015, according to a financial statement published by the HPA.

The other hospitals in the top five in that category were Chinese Medical University Hospital with a profit of NT$2.04 billion, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with NT$1.94 billion, Taipei Veterans General Hospital with NT$1.13 billion and Changhua Christian Hospital with NT$932 million, according to the HPA.

However, in terms of revenue from medical services only, Chinese Medical University Hospital showed the highest profit of NT$1.79 billion, followed by NTUH with NT$1.24 billion, and Linkuo Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with NT$973 million, figures that did not include revenues from parking facilities, space rentals or food courts.

In that category, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-ho Memorial Hospital (757 million) and Taipei City Hospital (NT$588 million) rounded out the top five.

Among those on the list of most profitable hospitals overall, Taipei Veterans General Hospital jumped from the 80s in 2014 to fourth in 2015, mainly because of revenue sources other than medical services, the HPA said.

The hospital actually suffered a loss of NT$412 million in the area of medical services in 2015 but pulled in NT$1.54 billion from sources such as its food court and therefore was able to register a profit of NT$1.13 billion.