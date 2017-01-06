Conscript training program sees changes

By Joseph Yeh -- Taiwan's military on Thursday announced a major change to its four-month training program for conscripts: Starting this year, conscripts will join a lottery draw after basic training for assignment to military unit for 11 weeks.

Since 2013, all eligible men born after Jan. 1, 1994 have not needed to serve one year in the armed forces but only to undergo four months of military training, as part of its transition into a fully voluntary force

The four-month training program is divided into two parts.

Prior to the latest change, conscripts trained for eight weeks at boot camps to become qualified rifle shooters in the first part of the program.

The second part — another eight weeks of training — had conscripts focusing on specialized military skills at training centers.

After completing the training, qualified soldiers entered the reserve force so that they could be mobilized during wartime.

In its latest change, the military cuts the first eight weeks of basic training to five weeks.

After completing the basic training, conscripts will join a lottery draw that determines the military unit they will be assigned to for the remaining 11 weeks.

A conscript could be assigned to a unit on Taiwan proper or to a unit on its offshore islands.

Chen Wen-shing (陳文星) of the Defense Ministry's military training section told reporters at a press conference that the change was aimed at familiarizing conscripts with frontline duties.

He said this was so that they could gain actual experience in serving at military units" instead of just spending the whole four months "in training."

Cutting down the duration of training at boot camps is also expected to ease the strain boot camps are encountering as more conscripts enter the system each year than they can accommodate.

A total of 81,000 conscripts will be required to undergo four months of military training in 2017, but military boot camps will only be able to accommodate 74,000 of them.