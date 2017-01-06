|
International Edition
Friday
January, 6, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Service from the future
CNA
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Pepper the humanoid robot patrols the dessert aisle at a supermarket in a department store in Chiayi City. According to the management of "Nice Plaza" (耐斯廣場時尚百貨), Pepper has been "hired" by the department store as a store manager. The CEO of Nice Plaza said Pepper's duties were to communicate and interact with customers, wooing them with its likable features and sweet dance moves. The CEO said Pepper was the first robotic store manager in Taiwan and that a party would be held in its honor.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
5
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
6
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
7
Yang Dai-kang to sign four-year one billion yen deal with Japanese team: report
8
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
9
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
10
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix