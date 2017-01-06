Service from the future

Pepper the humanoid robot patrols the dessert aisle at a supermarket in a department store in Chiayi City. According to the management of "Nice Plaza" (耐斯廣場時尚百貨), Pepper has been "hired" by the department store as a store manager. The CEO of Nice Plaza said Pepper's duties were to communicate and interact with customers, wooing them with its likable features and sweet dance moves. The CEO said Pepper was the first robotic store manager in Taiwan and that a party would be held in its honor.