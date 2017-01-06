Tension as lawmakers convene extra session

By Stephanie Chao -- Cross-party negotiations on Thursday over the details of a special legislative session were relatively peaceful despite a brief flash of tension between the legislative speaker and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip.

Lawmakers agreed to host an extra session starting Thursday afternoon and lasting until Jan. 20.

The Legislature convened in the afternoon for the special session following to a consensus reached among caucus representatives in the cross-party negotiations. The session will focus on the review of three critical issues: the central government's 2017 budget, revisions to the Electricity Act and the Long-term Care Services Bill

(長期照顧服務法).

The Kuomintang (KMT) also proposed the commencement of inter-party talks for the central government's budget proposals.

Recently, KMT lawmakers rolled out 4,000 proposals in an attempt to halt legislative proceedings and review government budget items.

The tentative date for the next legislative session is Feb. 17.

Lawmakers Laud Result

Majority DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) considered the result satisfactory.

"Conflict, compromise and improvement are what the new legislature is about and I hope it will continue to operate this way in the future."

Regarding the central government budget, KMT caucus whip Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟) said since time was pressing, the KMT proposed beginning negotiations immediately, a motion which was well-received by the DPP.

As administrative officials would meet with lawmakers to discuss budget items, it would be likely that the KMT's list of budget proposals could quickly be shortened, Liao commented.

Tensions Briefly Peaked

However, tensions heightened when Ker, prompted by questions from the press, refused to abide by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan's (蘇嘉全) suggestions.

Su previously said the central government budget bills must pass during the extra session, a consensus reached through a previous cross-party negotiation on Wednesday and must be respected.

Su on Wednesday urged the DPP to stop proposing "so many bills."

Ker said while he respected Su's comments, he pointed out that the central government budget was a responsibility of the ruling party and the party caucus will decide on its own on how to proceed.

"(Party caucus workings) cannot be changed just because of one person," Ker said.

No Review on Transaction Tax Cuts

Despite Cabinet expectations, lawmakers decided to drop the review of an amendment to the Securities Transaction Tax Act (證券交易稅條例) that would cut the transaction tax on day trading to 0.15 percent from the current 0.3 percent, a move that the government hopes will please local stock investors and boost markets.