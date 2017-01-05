News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 5, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Sales blitz as passengers gobble up Lunar New Year train tickets

The China Post news staff
January 5, 2017, 12:44 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tickets for express trains during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday sold out just hours after going on sale at midnight.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said 402,493 tickets had already been sold by 9 a.m., as people rushed to secure passage home for the family gatherings traditionally held during the period.

Among the choice routes fully booked by this morning were those from Taipei to Hualien and other East Coast destinations on Jan. 26 and 27 plus return journeys on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Other sold-out routes include Kaohsiung to Taitung, Taitung to Kaohsiung and express trains from Taipei to Luodong in Yilan on Jan. 27.

Tickets are still available for some express trains as well as slower trains outside peak travel times.

Travelers can visit http://railway.hinet.net to book remaining tickets.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search