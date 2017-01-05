Sales blitz as passengers gobble up Lunar New Year train tickets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tickets for express trains during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday sold out just hours after going on sale at midnight.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said 402,493 tickets had already been sold by 9 a.m., as people rushed to secure passage home for the family gatherings traditionally held during the period.

Among the choice routes fully booked by this morning were those from Taipei to Hualien and other East Coast destinations on Jan. 26 and 27 plus return journeys on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Other sold-out routes include Kaohsiung to Taitung, Taitung to Kaohsiung and express trains from Taipei to Luodong in Yilan on Jan. 27.

Tickets are still available for some express trains as well as slower trains outside peak travel times.

Travelers can visit http://railway.hinet.net to book remaining tickets.