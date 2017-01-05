|
Fruit and veg prices up most in 11 years
The China Post news staff
January 5, 2017, 11:55 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fruit and vegetable prices last year saw their largest increases since 2005, government statistics released this morning show.
According to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, prices for fruits and vegetables rose 22.45 and 18.81 percent, respectively, in 2016, with inclement weather cited as the main culprit.
In addition, overall food prices last year increased 5.24 percent — the most in eight years.
The consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in the price of a basket of common consumer goods and services, saw a year-on-year increase of 1.4 percent from 2015.
The so-called "core CPI," which excludes vegetable and energy costs, registered a slight 0.84 percent bump.
Meanwhile, the directorate predicted that new labor regulations designed to implement a five-day workweek and increase overtime pay would increase this year's CPI by roughly 0.3 percent. That is 0.1 percent more than forecast Wednesday by Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan.
|
