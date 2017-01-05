Lawmaker Chiang Chi-chen mooted as candidate for Kuomintang chairman

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- During an interview, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Taichung City Councilor Lai Yi-huang (賴義鍠) suggested KMT legislative caucus Secretary-General Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣) as a candidate for the next party chairperson election.

According to Lai, Chiang has been approached by several influential KMT members to step forward as a nominee for the next KMT chairperson.

Several Central Standing Committee members proposed that Chiang should set his sights on the 2018 Taichung City mayoral election instead, due to Chiang's lack of seniority within the party.

In response, Lai said that the party should have shed its archaic customs long ago, as they have helped imped the progress of the party.

Chiang's strong grass-roots support and positive public image should instead encourage the KMT to consider the lawmaker for both positions, as a Taichung mayor who also serves as the chairman for the KMT could be the key to revitalizing the support and reputation of the party, Lai went on to say. Following this unofficial nomination, Chiang joins the rank of incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Deputy Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and Former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) as favorable candidates for the upcoming chairperson election, with only Hung confirmed to enter the bid currently.

Hau Ambiguous on Bid

In related news, Hau was asked about his inclination for the chairman position during a visit to the KMT legislative caucus yesterday.

The deputy KMT chairman visited the caucus to thank his fellow party members for their support in Hau's proposed national referendum to dissuade the ruling Democratic Progressive Party from lifting a ban on imports of food products from radiation-affected areas of Japan.

Hau claimed that the recent surge in the KMT's approval rate is likely due to the party's stern stance against the so called "Nuke-Foods" from entering the country.

During his meeting with reporters, the former Taipei mayor also took a jab at his successor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).