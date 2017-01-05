Cabinet spokesman defends labor policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government Wednesday continued to defend the five-day workweek policy, dismissing concerns that workers would suffer from ensuing inflation and reduced incomes while gaining nothing from the newly implemented labor law.

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said that the five-day workweek policy could trigger inflation, but the workers should still stand to gain more overtime pay and enjoy more days off.

Following the implementation of the five-day workweek, there have been growing fears of inflation as a result of increased labor costs.

The labor side also worries that employers will no longer have them work during holidays because of the policy stipulates much higher overtime pay for laborers. Instead employers may hire more part-timers to fill in for them when they go on holiday.

Worse still, the labor side fears that workers may not really be allowed to go on vacation because of pressure from employers.

But the government spokesman said it is impossible that the workers will see a "lose-lose-lose" situation where they face inflation, earn less, and are prevented from going on vacation.

Hsu admitted that labor-intensive sectors, such as transportation and parcel delivery businesses, are more likely to see increased labor costs and apt to raise their service fees.

But he said the increased service fees in such sectors should eventually translate into more benefits for the laborers.

For less labor-intensive manufacturing sectors, such as those that rely much on automation, the new policy's impact on their labor costs should be low, Hsu said.

The spokesman warned against these manufacturing sectors using the five-day workweek policy as an excuse to increase their product prices.

Hsu again expressed regret that major industry leaders have spoken up against a policy that had previously shown open support.

He singled out Rock Hsu and Tsai Lien-sheng, chairman and secretary general respectively of the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), and Lin Por-fong, chairman of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, questioning why they are now describing the five-day workweek as a "rotten apple" policy, contradicting their previous support for it.