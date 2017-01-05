Mild weather for Taiwan the rest of the week

TAIPEI -- Taiwan will continue to experience mild and warm weather through Saturday, with highs of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius and lows of around 17 to 21 degrees forecast for Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Dry and sunny weather prevailed throughout most of the country on Wednesday. Daytime highs on Wednesday reached 25 to 26 degrees in northern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan's Yilan and Hualien counties and 26 to 27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, it said.

This pattern will last into Saturday, the bureau said.

Temperatures should start falling on Sunday as seasonal northeasterly winds strengthen, sending the highs three degrees lower in northern and eastern Taiwan to around 22 to 24 degrees, the bureau said.

On Jan. 9 and 10, areas north of central Taiwan are expected to see lows of 14 to 15 degrees, and lows in other parts of the island will be about 17 degrees, the bureau said.