President exhorts new Investigation Bureau officers to help fight drugs

By Stephanie Chao -- President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday urged newly minted Investigation Bureau officers to continue to learn, to stay at the top of their fields and to continue efforts such as drug fighting.

Tsai was speaking at a graduation ceremony for Investigation Bureau trainees, her first since assuming office on May 20.

She oversaw the inauguration of 73 trainees from the 53rd investigative class, in which the top three students were women with a background in law.

The Investigation Bureau stated that a total of 88 students had enrolled in the 53rd class but that only 73 students had graduated Wednesday after a year of training: 49 men and 24 women, with an average age of 26.48.

In her opening remarks, Tsai said that in addition to attending classes, the trainees also had to endure physical endurance challenges ranging from completing half a marathon and swimming through the Sun Moon Lake to climbing Jade Mountain.

Tsai urged the graduating class to continue carrying out efforts in three categories: national security, cracking down on economic crime and drug fighting.

She stressed the importance of the drug-fighting effort, reiterating that so long as she was president, drug fighting remained the government's top priority.

"We only have one attitude toward drugs," Tsai said. "That is zero tolerance."

The Justice Ministry is currently reviewing a bill to ensure strengthened national security efforts through a legal process, Tsai said.

"The Investigation Bureau shoulders the responsibility of upholding national security and facing new threats."

"I implore each of you to not disregard the work that goes behind preventing foreign infiltration and intelligence collection."

She said the bureau has handled cases of economic crime valued at NT$64 billion. "The types of economic cases widely vary and include insider trading, stock price manipulation and more, and all require the Investigation Bureau to devote more resources."