Thursday

January, 5, 2017

Dakar tumble

Photo Courtesy of Shangri-La Music
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
Celebrity Richie Jen (任賢齊), shown in the photo, was involved in an accident while competing in the Dakar Rally for motorcycles in Argentina. While racing on Jan. 3, Jen hit a tree and flew off his motorcycle during which he sustained injuries to his waist. Through his agency on Jan. 4, Jen announced that his condition was stable and that he had only sustained minor injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

