Taiwan 'respects views of US think tank'

TAIPEI -- The Presidential Office said Wednesday that it respects the views of a United States think tank, which recommended that the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump devise new strategies to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In a report published Tuesday, the National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP) said that a reduction of cross-Taiwan Strait tensions were in the interests of both the U.S. and Taiwan.

The report urged the incoming administration in Washington to come up with a new "modus vivendi" to maintain the cross-strait status quo, saying that such measures would serve to reassure the U.S.' allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

A new modus vivendi would "allow Taiwan to continue to develop its democracy and its economy," the think tank said in the report.

It also recommended that the U.S. continue to show support for Taiwan's democracy and said the island's desire for more international space can and should be part of the new policy of the incoming Trump administration.

The report was issued after the NCAFP conducted an annual fact-finding mission to Taipei, Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo last December, during which it held discussions with high-level officials, scholars and think tanks on the troubled security environment in East Asia.

Commenting on the NCAFP report, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) respected the recommendations and would work toward maintaining the status quo of peace and stability across the strait in the best interests of the Taiwanese people.