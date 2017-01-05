Number of positions available the highest in years: job bank

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Over 50 percent of employers said they intended to recruit employees during the first quarter of 2017, according to a survey released Wednesday by 1111 Job Bank.

At a press conference, the Taiwan job bank reported that over 61.7 percent of companies surveyed said they intended to hire in the first quarter of the new year.

This figure represented an 8.2 percent increase from the same period last year and a 1 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Lee said that while the number of companies looking to hire did not meet expectations, "the number of openings at companies that are hiring is at its highest point in years."

In particular, the hospitality industry, the medical agriculture and husbandry environment industry, and the information technology industry reported the greatest demand for new employees.

The average number of employees that these companies reported seeking was 14, the most since the second quarter of 2011.

That figure also represented a relatively large portion of these companies' existing staff, given that most of the surveyed companies have an average of 103 employees.

The specific positions most in demand are in sales, in beauty, dining, and traveling, and in manufacturing, according to the job bank.

Businesses in Uncertainty

Job bank spokesman Lee Da-hua (李大華) said that many uncertainties that emerged in 2016, including the new workweek policy, the U.S. elections, and Brexit, had dampened the economic outlook for 2017.

Only 33 percent of interviewed companies reported feeling a recovery in the economic climate, while 47 percent felt that the economy was about the same as it was last year and 20 percent said they believed it would continue to go downhill.

One of the uncertainties that had affected companies' willingness to hire was the new workweek policy, Lee told reporters.

About 4.5 percent of companies surveyed reported a complete lack of understanding of the policy, while 36.8 percent reported partial understanding and 35.6 percent reported that they mostly understood the policy but had lingering questions.

In the press conference, Lee broke down the effects of the new labor policy on businesses, saying that the constraints on employee's work hours "could lead to an increase in hiring part-time or by-the-clock employees."

Lee also used the press conference to promote the job bank's question and answer web page on the new workweek policy (www.1111.com.tw/dayoff).

"Businesses should actively seek out information to avoid breaking the rules and facing fines," Lee said.